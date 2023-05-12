Elon Musk Confirms Linda Yaccarino Is New Twitter CEO

Elon Musk Confirms Linda Yaccarino , Is New Twitter CEO.

After revealing on May 11 that he's picked his replacement, Musk tweeted on May 12 that Yaccarino will in fact be taking over for him as CEO of Twitter.

After revealing on May 11 that he's picked his replacement, Musk tweeted on May 12 that Yaccarino will in fact be taking over for him as CEO of Twitter.

Yaccarino announced that she was leaving NBCUniversal on May 12.

It has been an absolute honor to be part of Comcast NBCUniversal and lead the most incredible team, Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, via statement.

We’ve transformed our company and the entire industry, Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, via statement.

TechCrunch reports that Yaccarino interviewed Musk last month at an industry conference.

Elon has committed to being accessible to everyone for continual feedback.

He’s also opened up himself to also participate in the new transparency and safety rules he posted yesterday.

, Linda Yaccarino, via Miami advertising conference.

Just remember, freedom of speech does not mean freedom of reach, Linda Yaccarino, via Miami advertising conference.

Yaccarino's background seemingly makes her a perfect candidate for the job, especially since Twitter's ad revenue has declined.

Since joining NBCUniversal in 2011, she helped generate $100 billion in ad sales, according to her company profile.

She also oversaw a 2,000-member team, which is reportedly more people than are currently working at Twitter.

Last month, Musk told the BBC that 1,500 people currently work at the company.

Last month, Musk told the BBC that 1,500 people currently work at the company