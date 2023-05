Ukraine War: 4 Russian military aircraft downed near Ukraine border | Oneindia News

In what is believed to be a stunning military operation for Kyiv, two Russian jets and two military helicopters were shot down near the Ukrainian border, while a fifth aircraft crashed on Saturday on the Russian side.

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber, Su-35 fighter, and two Mi-8 helicopters that had made up a military raiding party were “shot down almost simultaneously” in an ambush in the Bryansk region, adjoining northeast Ukraine.

