Russia-Ukraine war: Paris assures kyiv of more military help after Zelenskyy's visit | Oneindia News

France has promised Ukraine dozens more light tanks and armoured vehicles after President Emmanuel Macron met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris as Kyiv readies for a widely expected counter-offensive.

France will train and equip several battalions with tens of armoured vehicles and light tanks including AMX-10RC.

The French AMX-10RCs vehicles have high speed and manoeuvrability, allowing them to move quickly on the battlefield and change positions.

So far, France has supplied Ukraine with an array of weaponry, include air defense systems, light tanks, howitzers and other arms and equipment and fuel.

Paris would also focus its efforts “in supporting Ukraine’s air defence capacities in order to defend its population against Russian strikes”.

The visit to Paris was part of Zelenskyy’s whirlwind weekend tour of several key European allies to drum up military and financial support ahead of an expected major Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russian forces.

.

#Russiaukraine #Francehelpukraineattack #Zelenskyy ~PR.153~HT.98~ED.155~