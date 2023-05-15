Karnataka CM Race: DK Shivakumar won’t attend Delhi Observer meet | Watch | Oneindia News

After Congress’s big win in the Karnataka Elections, all eyes are now on the race for the post of Chief Minister of the state.

Whether it will be Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar, is a question, the answer of which everyone is seeking, not just in Karnataka but across the country.

While Siddaramaiah is all set to fly to Delhi to attend the meet, DK Shivakumar, who is celebrating his birthday today has said that he won’t attend the meeting.

