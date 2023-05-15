Mamata Banerjee on Karnataka Results: BJP can’t win where regional parties are strong| Oneindia News

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a fresh call for Opposition unity on Monday ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Trinamool Congress chief said that she would back the Congress in certain areas, asserting that the BJP was unable to fight in areas where a regional party was strong.

The remarks came days after the Congress secured a landslide win in Karnataka and set its sights on several other state polls.

#KarnatakaResults #KarnatakaElections2023 #MamataBanerjee #TMC #Congress ~PR.152~ED.101~HT.178~GR.123~