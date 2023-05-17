MP rolls eyes as Just Stop Oil interrupts Commons committee

A parliamentary committee hearing was suspended on Wednesday after being interrupted by Just Stop Oil protests.

It happened as Metropolitan Police Temporary Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist was being quizzed by the Home Affairs Committee about the arrests of protesters during the King's Coronation.

Conservative MP Tim Loughton, who was leading the questioning, could be seen rolling his eyes before the sitting was suspended.

Report by Buseld.

