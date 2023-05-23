PM Modi lands in Australia; meets top businessmen; to hold talks with PM Albanese | Oneindia News

After meeting Pacific Island leaders in Papua New Guinea, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Australia for a bilateral visit.

The PM signalled that New Delhi’s focus is on countering China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

PM Modi is visiting Australia from May 22-24.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that he is honoured to host PM Narendra Modi and underlined that the two countries share a commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

