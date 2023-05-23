Ron DeSantis Will Announce Presidential Campaign With Elon Musk

Three sources apprised of the situation told NBC News that the Florida governor will announce his candidacy during a discussion with Musk on May 24.

The two men will host a Twitter Spaces event at 6 p.m.

ET.

Tech entrepreneur David Sacks will moderate.

A video declaring DeSantis' candidacy will be released by his campaign later that evening.

After Memorial Day, DeSantis plans to start visiting several states.

Last year, the Twitter and SpaceX CEO said he'd support DeSantis if he ran for president.

A source told NBC that Musk doesn't think former President Trump can regain the White House.

He’s interested in the future, and he’s interested in winning again, Anonymous source, to NBC News.

While it's not clear if Musk will publicly endorse DeSantis during the event, his participation still holds weight, NBC News reports.

