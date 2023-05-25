Immigration minister: Net migration is far too high

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick says net migration is “far too high” after newly published figures for 2022 showed around 606,000 more people are estimated to have moved to the UK than have left.

The Office for National Statistics said factors contributing to relatively high levels of immigration over the past 18 months include people coming to the UK from non-EU countries for work, study, and for humanitarian purposes, including those arriving from Ukraine and Hong Kong.

Report by Jonesia.

