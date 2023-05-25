20230525 Thursday Quick Daily News Headline Analysis 4 Busy People Snark Commentary on Top News

Quick Daily News Headlines Series.

Today's Headline Skim News: {Thursday: Who is Casey?

Don't Care, Gym Teacher Leer Lure Teens, Shooting on East Coast, Need to Update Re-Organize States, Disc Golf Trans HAHAHA, DeSantis Stamina Race?

LOL, Eric Adams Admits Not a Leader, Roger Waters C-Bait, Traffic Accident, Bad Calvin Klein Bud Light Marketing, School Holidays for Non-Holy Days?

Why?, Ukraine Kremlin Drone Putin Attack, High Water in Italy, Killer Nurse, Dog Wanders into Gunfire-Focus on Dog- Not on Trainer, USA Credit, Missing Lady, We Handle Animals All the Time, Trump non-story, Hiding Hunter Biden ... and so much more Click Bait!} This presentation of the news headlines moves quickly.

What can you determine from the headlines and can you quickly move on with your important day?

Can you resist clicking on click-bait headlines and photos?

Resist digging into stories about so-called 'Stars' of music, sports, movies.

Be in-the-know without being in the mud!

Skim headlines and move on.

20 minutes to assess the top news headlines is plenty.