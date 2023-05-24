20230524 Wednesday Quick Daily News Headline Analysis 4 Busy People Snark Commentary on Top News

Quick Daily News Headlines Series.

Today's Headline Skim News: {Wednesday: Great Grandma can be 48 yrs Old, Cold Case Cracked Open, Progressive Professor Extorted Kids $, BLM Exploiting Fund Raising, Florida Roofer Socks More Important than His Death, People Send Money to Prisoners, LA DA BAD, Killer on Loose, Karen Hates Asian Man, Biden Bad Speech Inappropriate, Guam Weather Report, Fight at Chicago Airport, Illegal People Fingerprints and DNA DUH!, IRS Commissioner Weasel Words Denial of Retaliationg, Smugglers Drop Toddlers up to 30ft, Swalwell Not Unethical to Bang Fang Fang, Lottery Ticket Gambler, DeSantis, Jimmy Carter, Trump, Brinton in Man Jail... and so much more Click Bait!} This presentation of the news headlines moves quickly.

What can you determine from the headlines and can you quickly move on with your important day?

Can you resist clicking on click-bait headlines and photos?

Resist digging into stories about so-called 'Stars' of music, sports, movies.

Be in-the-know without being in the mud!

Skim headlines and move on.

20 minutes to assess the top news headlines is plenty.