20230531 Wednesday Quick Daily News Headline Analysis 4 Busy People Snark Commentary on Top News

Quick Daily News Headlines Series.

Today's Headline Skim News: {Wednesday: Marines Beat because of Complaint, ER Doctor Dumb Headline, Landlord Kills Tenants, Gas Station Death of Mistaken Shoplifter, LOLOL Christie, Misbehaving Kid Restrained on Bus, Amusement Park Teen Bad Parents Brawl, Minnesota Racist Public University, Belk What's That, Texas Man Missing, Trump Reads Polls, DeSantis Polls Inflated, CUNY What's That, Prince Harry Who Cares, People Retire-US Border Control, Kardashians Worthless, Man Dead-fiance doctor brother, North Korea Missile, South Korea Japan, Stopped Roller Coaster, Lovers Fight on Road Trip, Biden Fails Agency Pick, Ban on Trans in College Sports, Contempt of Court Enforced ONE WAY!-Dems Next?

LOL, Joe Biden Sex Assault Victim Flees USA, ... and so much more Click Bait!} This presentation of the news headlines moves quickly.

What can you determine from the headlines and can you quickly move on with your important day?

Can you resist clicking on click-bait headlines and photos?

Resist digging into stories about so-called 'Stars' of music, sports, movies.

Be in-the-know without being in the mud!

Skim headlines and move on.

20 minutes to assess the top news headlines is plenty.