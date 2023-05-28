20230528 Sunday Quick Daily News Headline Analysis 4 Busy People Snark Commentary on Top News

Quick Daily News Headlines Series.

Today's Headline Skim News: {Sunday: $2B Lottery Squabble, Dad Saved Kid, Lots of Twins in Odd Illinois School, AOC Creates Own Pandemic, A Person Died (actor), Bible is Crime North Korea- Libs Don't Protest in USA, Russia Drones Attack Ukraine, Actress Tries to be Noticed - Target, Kid Grad Brags-Congrats, India Official's Phone Perks, NM Biker Groups Fight- 3 died, FBI Digs Against Patriots- Biden Still Ignored, Lululemon Anti-Order Pro-Thief, Ted Cruz Talks-No One Cares, Biden, McCarthy, Brits, King Charles, Arby's 63yr Old Mom Freeze Dies in Freezer... and so much more Click Bait!} This presentation of the news headlines moves quickly.

What can you determine from the headlines and can you quickly move on with your important day?

Can you resist clicking on click-bait headlines and photos?

Resist digging into stories about so-called 'Stars' of music, sports, movies.

Be in-the-know without being in the mud!

Skim headlines and move on.

20 minutes to assess the top news headlines is plenty.