New Parliament Building vs Old Parliament Building, Know about the differences | Oneindia News

The new parliament house building will be inaugurated on 28th May by Prime Minister Modi.

Let's take a look at some of the features that the new building holds that makes it very different from the current parliament building.

#NewParliamentBuilding #PMModi #KartvyaPath ~PR.150~ED.102~HT.178~GR.124~