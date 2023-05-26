Elon Musk’s Neuralink Brain Chip Can Now Be Tested On Humans
Elon Musk&apos;s brain-implant company Neuralink on Thursday said it had received U.S. regulatory approval for human trials for the first time.

This is a major milestone for the company after an earlier rejection reportedly over safety concerns.