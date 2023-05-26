Elon Musk’s Neuralink Brain Chip Can Now Be Tested On Humans

Elon Musk's brain-implant company Neuralink on Thursday said it had received U.S. regulatory approval for human trials for the first time.
This is a major milestone for the company after an earlier rejection reportedly over safety concerns.
Elon Musk's brain-implant company Neuralink on Thursday said it had received U.S. regulatory approval for human trials for the first time.
This is a major milestone for the company after an earlier rejection reportedly over safety concerns.
Neuralink says it has finally won FDA approval to test its implants in humans, after earlier struggles over safety concerns.
Brain-implant company Neuralink might be the spookiest Elon Musk ever owned, considering its goal to turn humans into cyborgs. The..