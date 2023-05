PM Modi chairs eighth governing council meeting of NITI Aayog, 7 CMs skip meet | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired the eighth governing council meeting of Niti Aayog.

The meeting, based on the theme 'Viksit Bharat @2047: Role of Team India', was held at the new Convention Centre in Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

The prime minister deliberated on issues related to health, skill development, women empowerment and infrastructure development, with the aim of making India a developed nation by 2047.

