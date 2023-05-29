Recep Tayyip Erdogan wins the historic 3rd term as Turkey's President | Oneindia News
Recep Tayyip Erdogan wins the historic 3rd term as Turkey's President | Oneindia News

Recep Tayyip Erdogan made history after he won the 3rd term as the President of Turkey.

#Turkey #Erdogan #TurkeyPresident ~PR.150~HT.98~ED.155~