Recep Tayyip Erdogan wins the historic 3rd term as Turkey's President | Oneindia News

Recep Tayyip Erdogan made history after he won the 3rd term as the President of Turkey.
#Turkey #Erdogan #TurkeyPresident ~PR.150~HT.98~ED.155~
Recep Tayyip Erdogan made history after he won the 3rd term as the President of Turkey.
#Turkey #Erdogan #TurkeyPresident ~PR.150~HT.98~ED.155~
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan turned away a challenger who sought to reverse his authoritarian-leaning changes. The..
ViewTurkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won reelection Sunday, extending his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third..