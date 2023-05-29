Fears North Korea may be planning to launch first spy satellite into orbit

North Korea notified Japan that it is planning to launch a satellite in the coming days.
The action is being seen by many as a possible attempt to put Pyongyang’s first military reconnaissance satellite into orbit.
North Korea notified Japan that it is planning to launch a satellite in the coming days.
The action is being seen by many as a possible attempt to put Pyongyang’s first military reconnaissance satellite into orbit.
Japan’s coast guard said North Korea has notified it that it plans to launch a satellite in coming days, which may be an attempt..