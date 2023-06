Wiegman takes no risks when it comes to Beth Mead's injury

Beth Mead has not made the Lionesses' squad for the Women's World Cup after the team's head coach admitted to not wanting to risk pushing the player too much after her injury.

However, Sarina Wiegman has included striker Beth England in her 23-woman squad, citing it was her performance and resilience that secured her the spot.

Report by Alibhaiz.

