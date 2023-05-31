Biden Approves $300 Million Military Package for Ukraine Amid Russian Bombardment

Biden Approves $300 Million , Military Package for Ukraine , Amid Russian Bombardment.

'The Independent' reports that President Joe Biden has approved $300 million in additional military aid for Ukraine, including drones and other weapons.

The news comes as Russia continues its bombardment of Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital.

On May 30, Moscow was targeted by a drone attack on residential areas of the city.

According to U.S. officials, there is no sign that U.S. military aid was used in the attacks on Moscow.

The Biden administration said that Ukraine has been directed not to use U.S.-made weapons in attacks on Russian territory.

We don’t tell them where to strike.

We don’t tell them where not to strike... Ultimately President Zelensky and his military commanders decide what they’re going to do from a military perspective, John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesman, via 'The Independent'.

According to White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, the U.S. has been , "very clear with the Ukrainians privately, we’ve certainly been clear publicly, that we do not support attacks inside Russia.".

'The Independent' reports that the latest aid package includes munitions to bolster Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

The aid package will include Patriot missile batteries and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

'The Independent' reports that the U.S. has agreed to provide Ukraine with over $37.6 billion in weapons and other equipment since the war began on February 24, 2022.

