Sunak rejects Covid inquiry request for Johnson’s WhatsApps

Rishi Sunak has rejected a demand from the Covid-19 inquiry to share all of Boris Johnson's WhatsApp messages and diaries in an unredacted form - opening the door for a court battle.

Chair of the inquiry, Baroness Heather Hallett, had threatened the government with legal action over a refusal to share all the material and imposed a deadline of 4pm today, but the PM was concerned about sharing what the Cabinet Office said was irrelevant.

Earlier this week, Mr Johnson said he had shared all the material with the Cabinet Office and asked that it be “urgently disclosed”.

However, the government has decided against it.

Report by Jonesia.

