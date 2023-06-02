AI-enabled drone goes rogue, kills its operator during simulation mission | Oneindia News

An incident that happened a while back, but which has been disclosed now highlights the potential devastating impacts of the artificial intelligence.

Although there have been speculations and theories about how AI has the power to disrupt the systems, this incident takes that fear several notches higher.

A top US Air Force official has revealed that an AI-operated destructive drone had killed its operator after it figured out that the human operator was the main impediment behind it not being able to fulfill its task.

On 23-24 May, the Royal Aeronautical Society hosted a landmark defense conference at its HQ in London, bringing together 200+ delegates from the armed services industry to discuss and debate the future size and shape of tomorrow’s combat air and space capabilities.

In one of the presentations, Col Tucker Hamilton, the Chief of AI Test and Operations, USAF, revealed that one simulated test saw an AI-enabled drone was tasked with a mission to identify and destroy SAM (Surface to Air Missiles) sites…with the final go or no go order to be given by a human being.

However, having been ‘reinforced’ in training that destruction of the SAM was the preferred option, the AI then decided that ‘no-go’ decisions from the human were interfering with its higher mission of killing SAM… and then attacked its own operator in the simulation.

