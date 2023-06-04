Govt: Johnson 'at liberty' to disclose Covid WhatsApps

A senior minister has insisted Boris Johnson will not be restricted over what evidence he discloses to the Covid Inquiry amid a warning to the ex-PM that he could lose his legal funding should he "undermine" the government.

Robert Jenrick said: "The former prime minister is at liberty to hand over whatever documents he wants to the inquiry, what we have said is that as he's being represented by lawyers paid for by the taxpayer that that needs to be done appropriately." Report by Buseld.

