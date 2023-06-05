Sunak says Stop the Boats plan ‘is starting to work’

Rishi Sunak has said that the government’s plan to stop people entering the UK illegally in small boats “is starting to work".

Speaking at a press conference in Dover, the prime minister said crossings are now down 20% compared to the same period last year.

Later in the press conference, Mr Sunak played down the possibility that poor weather may be part of the reason for small-boat crossings having reduced.

Report by Jonesia.

