Russia-Ukraine War: US intelligence claim Kyiv has embedded sabotage agents in Russia |Oneindia News

In a claim that is bound to ruffle feathers, multiple people familiar with US intelligence have said that Ukraine has cultivated a network of agents and sympathizers inside Russia.

These agents are working covertly to carry out acts of sabotage against Russian targets and Ukraine has begun providing them with drones to stage attacks.

US officials believe that these pro-Ukrainian agents inside Russia were responsible of carrying out a drone attack that had targeted the Kremlin in early May.

Those swarms of drones were launched from within Russia rather than flying them from Ukraine into Moscow.

It is not clear whether other drone attacks carried out in recent days – including one targeting a residential neighborhood near Moscow and another strike on oil refineries in southern Russia - were also launched from inside Russia or conducted by this network of pro-Ukrainian operatives.

But US officials believe that Ukraine has developed sabotage cells inside Russia made up of a mix of pro-Ukrainian sympathizers and operatives well-trained in this kind of warfare.

Ukraine is believed to have provided them with Ukrainian-made drones since there is no evidence that any of the drone strikes have been conducted using US-provided drones.

