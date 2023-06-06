The Destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant Dam - Why the Kakhovka dam is key for Crimea and what are the conseque
The Kakhovka dam, which kyiv accuses Moscow of having destroyed on Tuesday, is a key infrastructure of southern Ukraine which supplies water to the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia.