150 Tons of Oil Released Into Dnieper River Following Destruction of Kakhovka Dam

150 Tons of Oil , Released Into Dnieper River , Following Destruction of Kakhovka Dam.

On June 6, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office said that at least 150 tons of machine oil was spilled into the Dnieper River following the explosion of the Kakhovka dam.

On June 6, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office said that at least 150 tons of machine oil was spilled into the Dnieper River following the explosion of the Kakhovka dam.

'Newsweek' reports that the hydroelectric power plant's dam was destroyed, with video footage showing explosions around the dam.

According to the head of the Kherson regional military administration, flooding has already hit at least eight settlements and evacuations were underway.

According to Zelensky's office, an additional 300 tons of oil are still at risk of spilling into the Dnieper River.

Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for the destruction of the dam.

.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry called the destruction of the dam a "terrorist attack and war crime" committed by Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Ukraine of sabotaging the dam in order to cut off Crimea's supply of water.

.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Ukraine of sabotaging the dam in order to cut off Crimea's supply of water.

.

'Newsweek' reports that no civilian or military casualties have been attributed to the destruction of the Kakhovka dam.

While the environmental impact of the oil leakage remains unknown, Zelensky's chief of staff warned that it could affect the water supply of southern Kherson and Crimea.

While the environmental impact of the oil leakage remains unknown, Zelensky's chief of staff warned that it could affect the water supply of southern Kherson and Crimea.

The official also warned of the possible "destruction of some of the settlements and of the biosphere" as a result of the oil spill.