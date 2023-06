Virginia High School Graduation Shooting: Gunman shoots dead 2, wounds 5 others | Oneindia News

In a tragic incident that took place at Richmond, Virginia, a gunman opened fire as hundreds of people stood outside after a high school graduation ceremony on Tuesday, killing two people and wounding five others.

Terrifying footage has revealed the moment the gunman opened fire at the graduation ceremony as students are seen scrambling for cover in the mass shooting.

