Russia says top UN court should dismiss Ukraine's case over Crimea and terrorism
Credit: FRANCE 24 EnglishDuration: 03:00s 0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
-
US Ex-General Says Russia Benefits From Dam Blast, Putin ‘Likely’ To Use Nuclear Weapons Rather Than Lose In Ukraine – Interview
Eurasia Review
-
Ukraine Asks U.N. Court to Condemn Russia
Upworthy
-
Ukraine brands Russia 'terrorist state' in opening statement at International Court
Upworthy
-
Conflict, Migration, And Demography In Russia And Its Border Regions – Analysis
Eurasia Review