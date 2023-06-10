WATCH: Football fans party in Istanbul ahead of the Champions League final

Manchester City and Inter Milan clash in Saturday's Champions League final in Istanbul with the English side, under Pep Guardiola, strongly fancied to win European club football's biggest prize for the first time.
Manchester City and Inter Milan clash in Saturday's Champions League final in Istanbul with the English side, under Pep Guardiola, strongly fancied to win European club football's biggest prize for the first time.
Istanbul does not seem a city overwhelmed by football fans - which will be a relief for Turkish authorities.