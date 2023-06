UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana | JUNE 10, 2023!

In a year of excellence, Mexico may see its fourth world champion crowned.

In the UFC’s return to Canada on June 10, Guadalajara’s Irene Aldana challenges Brazil’s Amanda Nunes for the UFC bantamweight title in the main event of UFC 289 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena.

Plus, in the co-main event, it’s a pivotal clash in the lightweight division when former champ Charles Oliveira battles surging contender Beneil Dariush.