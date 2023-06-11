Russia-Ukraine War: Long-awaited counteroffensive has begun, confirms Kyiv | Oneindia News

The breach of the Nova Kakhovka dam seems to have made a very little difference for Kyiv’s plans in its attempt to wrest its territories from Russia’s chokehold.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that counter-offensive and defensive actions are under way against Russian forces in an apparent confirmation of the long-awaited pushback of Putin’s troops.

He confirmed this much anticipated development in a joint news conference with visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

He also mentioned that his top commanders were in a “positive” mindset as their troops are taking the enemy head-on in intense fighting along the front line.

The comments come after an escalation of fighting in the south and east of Ukraine.

Confirming the development, Britain’s Ministry of Defence has also said that Ukraine has penetrated the first line of Russian defences in some areas and is making good progress in its counteroffensive.

It added that Kyiv has conducted significant operations over the past 48 hours in southern and eastern parts of the country.

