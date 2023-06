Nicola Sturgeon: Former First Minister ARRESTED in SNP Finances Investigation

Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in connection with the investigation into the Scottish National Party’s finances.

The former first minister is in custody and being questioned by detectives, Police Scotland confirmed.

Her arrest comes after her husband Peter Murrell was arrested in April.

Report by Cockerama.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn