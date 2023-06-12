US Aiming At Renewed Membership In UNESCO

US Aiming At Renewed , Membership In UNESCO .

NPR reports that the United States is looking to rejoin UNESCO after abruptly exiting the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

NPR reports that the United States is looking to rejoin UNESCO after abruptly exiting the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

On June 12, the U.S. State Department sent a letter to the Paris-based group announcing its decision to rejoin the group, widely known for maintaining World Heritage Sites.

On June 12, the U.S. State Department sent a letter to the Paris-based group announcing its decision to rejoin the group, widely known for maintaining World Heritage Sites.

This is a strong act of confidence, in UNESCO and in multilateralism.

, Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO director-general, via NPR.

Not only in the centrality of the Organization's mandate — culture, education, science, information — but also in the way this mandate is being implemented today, Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO director-general, via NPR.

Last year, Congress agreed that the U.S. will once again make financial contributions to UNESCO.

In December, the group said the U.S. could return pending approval of its proposed plan by other member states.

In 2017, the U.S. State Department said it would be exiting UNESCO over what was perceived to be anti-Israel bias, financial concerns and other issues.

At the time, Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., said that the group's , "extreme politicization has become a chronic embarrassment.".

NPR reports that the U.S. has pulled out of UNESCO in the past, only to rejoin again at a later date.

In 1984, the country left under President Ronald Reagan, who cited , "poor management and values opposed to our own.".

The U.S. would rejoin in 2002 under President George W.

Bush praising reforms to the group's management structure.