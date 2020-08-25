Global  
 

Wisconsin deploys National Guard as police shooting of Black man sparks unrest

SBS Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Wisconsin's governor deployed his state's National Guard to Kenosha following a night of sometimes-violent unrest that came after police in the lakeside city shot a Black man multiple times in the back.
Wisconsin DOJ to probe police shooting of Black man

Wisconsin DOJ to probe police shooting of Black man

 [NFA] The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, an African-American man who appeared to be unarmed and was shot multiple times in the back by police on Sunday, sparking a night of unrest and drawing condemnation from the governor. Colette...

