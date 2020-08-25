Wisconsin deploys National Guard as police shooting of Black man sparks unrest
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 () Wisconsin's governor deployed his state's National Guard to Kenosha following a night of sometimes-violent unrest that came after police in the lakeside city shot a Black man multiple times in the back.
