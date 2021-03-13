Watch: Prime Minister Scott Morrison to receive second COVID-19 vaccine jab
Published
Prime Minister Scott Morrison receives second Pfizer vaccine jab. Scott Morrison was among the first Australians to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.Full Article
Published
Prime Minister Scott Morrison receives second Pfizer vaccine jab. Scott Morrison was among the first Australians to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.Full Article
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale took the first shot of covid vaccine in Mumbai. Athawale was administered Covaxin, the..
Australia has asked the European Commission to review a decision by Italy to block a shipment of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine,..