Breastfeeding Olympians allowed to bring babies to Tokyo
Published
Canadian basketball player Kim Gaucher, who is breastfeeding her infant daughter, called it “the right decision for women in sports.”Full Article
Published
Canadian basketball player Kim Gaucher, who is breastfeeding her infant daughter, called it “the right decision for women in sports.”Full Article
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian basketball player Kim Gaucher, who is breastfeeding her infant daughter, has won in her quest to bring..
Local organizers reversed a controversial policy before next month's competitions.