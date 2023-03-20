Police file terrorism charges against Imran Khan
For hours on Saturday, Khan’s followers clashed with police outside a court in Islamabad where the ousted leader was to appear in a corruption case.Full Article
Police in Pakistan have filed terrorism and other charges against former prime minister Imran Khan, as well as 17 of his aides and..
ViewPakistani police stormed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's residence in the eastern city of Lahore on Saturday and arrested 61..