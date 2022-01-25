The Ford Raptor line of performance vehicles was expanded with the latest Bronco Raptor addition, but soon the Blue Oval will have to fight a new challenger in this segment. The latest rumors show Toyota is planning a performance version of the Tundra and we expect it to look pretty much like the TRD Desert Chase Concept the Japanese introduced at the 2021 SEMA Show last November. (continue reading...)Full Article
Toyota Will Allegedly Put the TRD Desert Chase Concept Into Production To Fight Raptors
autoevolution0 shares 1 views