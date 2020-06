Related news from verified sources Unilever to drop 'Fair & Lovely' skin-lightening product name to create 'more diverse portrayal of beauty' 'We recognise that the use of the words 'fair', 'white' and 'light' suggest a singular ideal of beauty that we don't think is right'

Independent 2 days ago



'Fair & Lovely' Skin Lightening Brand, Popular In South Asia, To Change Name As the Black Lives Matter movement prompts reckonings about race around the world, India's most popular skin lightening cream is removing the words 'fair,'...

NPR 2 days ago





Tweets about this