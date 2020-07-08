|
Buy these 15 stocks that are shielded from COVID-19 fallout and primed to beat the market even as virus cases spike, Evercore says
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
· The recent spike of coronavirus cases in some states is stoking concern among investors that the economy will sustain longer-term damage.
· Accordingly, Evercore ISI has compiled a list of stocks to buy that are shielded from the pandemic fallout and primed to beat the market.
· Click here to sign up for our weekly...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this