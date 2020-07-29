5 US States Report Record One-day Increase In COVID-19 Deaths

Race for Coronavirus vaccine moves forward: Pfizer begins final stage of testing



Just a day after the Moderna biotech company started one of the largest trials to test the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, the pharmaceutical company Pfizer has announced that it is joining the final.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:36 Published 17 hours ago

Florida Passes New York in Recorded Coronavirus Cases



Florida Passes New York in Recorded Coronavirus Cases It is second behind California on the list of most affected states. According to Reuters, California and Florida have 448,497 and 423,855 cases,.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:10 Published 2 days ago