5 US States Report Record One-day Increase In COVID-19 Deaths
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () Five U.S. states on Tuesday recorded their highest one-day increase in COVID-19 fatalities. A spike in deaths was reported in California, Florida, Arkansas, Montana and Oregon, that resulted in the United States recording the country's highest daily number of coronavirus-related casualties in two months. During the last 24 hours, 1202 people died of the viral disease, taking the country's total
