NASA astronauts make dramatic splashdown in Gulf of Mexico after historic SpaceX voyage

SBS Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley have splashed down off the Florida coast after a mission to the International Space Station in SpaceX's new Crew Dragon.
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Astronauts make historic splashdown in Gulf of Mexico

Astronauts make historic splashdown in Gulf of Mexico 00:37

 SpaceX capsule carrying two astronauts make a successful splashdown after the historic NASA-SpaceX mission.

