NASA astronauts make dramatic splashdown in Gulf of Mexico after historic SpaceX voyage
Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley have splashed down off the Florida coast after a mission to the International Space Station in SpaceX's new Crew Dragon.
