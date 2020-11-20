Biden says he's decided on treasury secretary nomination Friday, 20 November 2020 ( 4 days ago )





Biden said that the announcement will come just before or after Thanksgiving and that “you’ll find it is someone who I think will be accepted by all elements of the Democratic Party, progressives through the moderate coalition.”



The leading candidates are thought to be former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard. Either would be the first woman to serve as



Also mentioned as possible candidates are former Fed vice chair Roger Ferguson and Raphael Bostic, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Both Bostic and Ferguson are Black, and either would be the first Black treasury secretary. Bostic is also the first openly gay president of a regional Fed bank.



Many progressives believe Yellen was mistreated by President Donald Trump, who broke with recent precedent and declined to reappoint her as Fed chair. Yellen's two immediate predecessors, Ben Bernanke and Alan Greenspan, were both reappointed by Democratic presidents, after being first appointed by Republicans, as a gesture toward the nonpartisan nature of the Fed.



Brainard also advised President Bill Clinton and was floated as a potential treasury secretary if Hillary Clinton had won the 2016 election. She has been a leading voice for lower interest rates at the Fed and has also been a consistent vote against the Fed's moves in the past two years to loosen bank regulations.



Jeff Hauser, executive director of the Revolving Door Project, a left-leaning organization, said progressives... WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden said Thursday that he has decided whom to nominate as his secretary of the Treasury Department.Biden said that the announcement will come just before or after Thanksgiving and that “you’ll find it is someone who I think will be accepted by all elements of the Democratic Party, progressives through the moderate coalition.”The leading candidates are thought to be former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard. Either would be the first woman to serve as treasury secretary . Yellen's name has surfaced more frequently in recent days as the potential nominee. Yellen was also the first woman to chair the Fed, a position she held for four years.Also mentioned as possible candidates are former Fed vice chair Roger Ferguson and Raphael Bostic, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Both Bostic and Ferguson are Black, and either would be the first Black treasury secretary. Bostic is also the first openly gay president of a regional Fed bank.Many progressives believe Yellen was mistreated by President Donald Trump, who broke with recent precedent and declined to reappoint her as Fed chair. Yellen's two immediate predecessors, Ben Bernanke and Alan Greenspan, were both reappointed by Democratic presidents, after being first appointed by Republicans, as a gesture toward the nonpartisan nature of the Fed.Brainard also advised President Bill Clinton and was floated as a potential treasury secretary if Hillary Clinton had won the 2016 election. She has been a leading voice for lower interest rates at the Fed and has also been a consistent vote against the Fed's moves in the past two years to loosen bank regulations.Jeff Hauser, executive director of the Revolving Door Project, a left-leaning organization, said progressives... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines



Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines . The president-elect's transition team shared his picks on Monday. Mayorkas, who served as deputy Homeland Security.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:29 Published 3 hours ago Stocks rally on vaccine news, Yellen speculation



U.S. stocks started the week on an upswing after another drug company posted positive clinical trial results for a COVID-19 vaccine and reports surfaced that President-Elect Joe Biden plans to nominate.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:56 Published 3 hours ago Biden Names John Kerry As Climate Envoy



While President Donald Trump sends his lawyers hither-and-yon to try to overturn the election, President-elect Joe Biden has been busy filling Cabinet slots. HuffPost reports Biden named John Kerry on.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41 Published 3 hours ago

