Coronavirus: Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine works on Brazil variant, study shows

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) works on the Brazil variant, according to a new study. Scientists took blood samples from people who had already received the jab and analysed it against a lab-made reconstruction of the virus. READ: Pfizer vaccine proves highly effective in real-world study, Moderna eyes 2,000% rise in revenue The research, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, may quell concerns over the variant, which spreads quicker than others. The team, made of researchers from the University of Texas and the two pharma companies, highlighted that these conclusions must be validated by real-world evidence collected in regions where the COVID-19 variants are circulating. Last month, a study on 1.2mln people in Israel proved that the inoculation was highly effective in preventing serious illness and symptoms. Shares in BioNTech advanced 3% to US$93 while Pfizer was flat at US$34.47 in premarket trading.