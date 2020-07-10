|
Brooklyn Beckham Allegedly Engaged to Nicola Peltz
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Rumor has it, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham has popped the big question to his 25-year-old girlfriend, the 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' actress.
