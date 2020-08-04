|
Neil Young Sues Trump Campaign Over Songs Played at Rallies
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Neil Young just went after President Trump's campaign in court for using his songs at rallies ... and the rocker isn't pulling any punches. In his lawsuit, Neil claims the President's campaign is still playing his classics "Rockin' in the Free…
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
TikTok’s future in the US: all of the news about Microsoft’s deal and Trump’s ban threatsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
TikTok may get a new owner
The Verge
Donald Trump trying to control the FCC is a ‘disaster,’ says Sen. Ron WydenPhoto by SUSAN WALSH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) says President Donald Trump’s recent handling of Federal Communications..
The Verge
WHITE HOUSE ANNOUNCES: “FIND SOMETHING NEW” EMPLOYMENT AND EDUCATIONAL OPTIONSWHITE HOUSE ANNOUNCES: “FIND SOMETHING NEW” EMPLOYMENT AND EDUCATIONAL OPTIONS President Donald Trump, the White House and the Ad Council has announced,..
WorldNews
Trump's outlook on coronavirus contradicts top White House health expertsPresident Trump is once again contradicting the White House's top health experts on coronavirus, saying the U.S. is doing "very well" even as the death toll..
CBS News
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this