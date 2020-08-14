Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland in Southern Gothic style trailer for The Devil All The Time

Lainey Gossip Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
At this point, I will watch anything Robert Pattinson is in, just to see whatever bonkers performance he’s giving that day of the week. Over his decade-plus of fame, Pattinson has turned into one of the most reliably strange performers in film—some actors try VERY HARD to sell an image of the eccent...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: The Devil All The Time Movie - Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson

The Devil All The Time Movie - Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson 02:45

 The Devil All The Time movie trailer HD - starring Tom Holland & Robert Pattinson - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters -- an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Devil All The Time on Netflix - Official Trailer [Video]

The Devil All The Time on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix psychological thriller movie The Devil All the Time, directed by Antonio Campos. It stars Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:34Published
A Killer Next Door movie [Video]

A Killer Next Door movie

A Killer Next Door movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Based on the true story of John List, who killed his wife, mother and three children in their home in New Jersey then disappeared without trace...

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:48Published
Bryce Dallas Howard had a crush on Robert Pattinson [Video]

Bryce Dallas Howard had a crush on Robert Pattinson

Bryce Dallas Howard had such a crush on Robert Pattinson, her friend made her a personalised set of Post-It notes bearing the actor's face.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Trailer Out! The Devil All the Time starring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson

 Video streaming platform Netflix on Thursday has released the first official trailer of 'The Devil All the Time', starring actors Tom Holland and Robert...
Mid-Day Also reported by •AceShowbiz

Tweets about this

waffleyamie

naughty pine didn't know i needed tom holland and robert pattinson acting with a southern accent. thank you netflix 2 hours ago

sunshine_buni

fran𖧵⁷ the chance of me hearing a southern accent from a southern in a film set in the south is very slim for some reason… https://t.co/Ukr2wr5SUX 3 days ago

payton_bingham

Payton you mean that robert pattinson, bill skarsgard, tom holland AND sebastian stan are all in the same movie? with a so… https://t.co/jfdaGsvBxU 5 days ago

MurderificBPC

Murderific True Crime Podcast RT @bekalmom: Thriller with English actors Tom Holland & Robert Pattinson and Swedish actor Bill Skarsgård in a Southern drawl? Sign me up! 5 days ago

folkIrs

ً thinking about how we’re getting two hours and eighteen minutes of robert pattinson and tom holland with a southern… https://t.co/mXG1XKCm3q 5 days ago

rickysballerina

maria 🕊 | STREAM IN A DREAM there’s a movie with robert pattinson and tom holland and tom speaks in a southern accent coming to netflix? SIGN ME UP 5 days ago

abbey46360890

abbey ROBERT PATTINSON AND TOM HOLLAND IN THE SAME MOVIE WITH SOUTHERN ACCENTS GOODBYE I AM PASSING AWAY 5 days ago

Gemma_White_

Gemma White Sarah!!!!! Some of us are also here for Jason Clarke too!😜😊 @Cinesnark https://t.co/yZVeCPA5bK 5 days ago