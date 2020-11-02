Amber Heard Probably Didn't Poop in Johnny Depp's Bed, Judge Rules
Monday, 2 November 2020 () An infamous claim Amber Heard dropped a deuce in her and Johnny Depp's bed has been shot down as unlikely by none other than a judge, but the truth may never be known. Judge Nicol -- who presided over Depp's libel suit against The Sun -- weighed in…
Johnny Depp has lost a high profile libel case against The Sun over an article published in 2018 calling him a "wife beater".
The fifty-seven-year-old actor sued the paper after it claimed he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard, a claim he denies.
Judge Mr Justice Nicol said The Sun had proved the article to be "substantially true".
The trial was heard over 16 days in July at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.
#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard #TheSun Report by Shoulderg.
Criminal defence specialist and media lawyer Mark Stevens says Johnny Depp's will be "indelibly marked as a wife beater" after losing his libel case against The Sun.
Criminal defence specialist and media lawyer Mark Stevens says Johnny Depp's will be "indelibly marked as a wife beater" after losing his libel case against The Sun.

Mr Stevens added any appeal against the court's decision would be a "hopeless and hapless" effort. Report by Alibhaiz.
InterTalent Chairman Jonathan Shalit says Johnny Depp will never again have the "same persona, visilibility or likeability" he once had.
InterTalent Chairman Jonathan Shalit says Johnny Depp will never again have the "same persona, visilibility or likeability" he once had.

The actor lost his libel case against the Sun newspaper over an article that called him a "wife beater". Report by Alibhaiz.