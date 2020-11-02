Global  
 

Amber Heard Probably Didn't Poop in Johnny Depp's Bed, Judge Rules

TMZ.com Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
An infamous claim Amber Heard dropped a deuce in her and Johnny Depp's bed has been shot down as unlikely by none other than a judge, but the truth may never be known. Judge Nicol -- who presided over Depp's libel suit against The Sun -- weighed in…
Johnny Depp Loses Wife-Beating Lawsuit, Ruling Could Derail Career

 Johnny Depp just suffered a gigantic miscalculation ... he lost his libel lawsuit in the UK in which he tried to clear his name against allegations he abused his..
TMZ.com
Helena Bonham Carter defends Johnny Depp amid Amber Heard legal battle [Video]

Helena Bonham Carter defends Johnny Depp amid Amber Heard legal battle

Helena Bonham Carter has spoken out in support of her friend Johnny Depp, ahead of his libel case ruling.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published
Johnny Depp Loses Libel Case over ‘Wife Beater' Claim [Video]

Johnny Depp Loses Libel Case over ‘Wife Beater' Claim

Johnny Depp has lost a high profile libel case against The Sun over an article published in 2018 calling him a "wife beater". The fifty-seven-year-old actor sued the paper after it claimed he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard, a claim he denies. Judge Mr Justice Nicol said The Sun had proved the article to be "substantially true". The trial was heard over 16 days in July at the Royal Courts of Justice in London. #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard #TheSun Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:26Published

Johnny Depp indelibly marked as wife beater, lawyer says [Video]

Johnny Depp indelibly marked as wife beater, lawyer says

Criminal defence specialist and media lawyer Mark Stevens says Johnny Depp's will be "indelibly marked as a wife beater" after losing his libel case against The Sun. Mr Stevens added any appeal against the court's decision would be a "hopeless and hapless" effort. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:43Published
Reaction to Johnny Depp libel verdict [Video]

Reaction to Johnny Depp libel verdict

Reaction as actor Johnny Depp loses his High Court libel action against TheSun newspaper over an article that labelled him a “wife beater”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:23Published
Depp lost all likeability over libel case, says talent boss [Video]

Depp lost all likeability over libel case, says talent boss

InterTalent Chairman Jonathan Shalit says Johnny Depp will never again have the "same persona, visilibility or likeability" he once had. The actor lost his libel case against the Sun newspaper over an article that called him a "wife beater". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:38Published

Judge to give ruling in Johnny Depp libel case [Video]

Judge to give ruling in Johnny Depp libel case

Hollywood star Johnny Depp will find out the outcome of his libel case againstThe Sun newspaper on Monday. The paper labelled him a “wife beater”, with thetrial that followed attracting global..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published
Sia labels Johnny Depp a 'victim' amid ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard [Video]

Sia labels Johnny Depp a 'victim' amid ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard

Sia has voiced her support for Johnny Depp amid his ongoing legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Minamata Movie (2021) - Johnny Depp [Video]

Minamata Movie (2021) - Johnny Depp

Minamata Movie Trailer HD - starring Johnny Depp - Plot synopsis: New York, 1971. Following his celebrated days as one of the most revered photojournalists of World War II, W. Eugene Smith (Johnny..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:49Published

Election Day is nearly upon us, drive-thru Texas votes, Johnny Depp's libel suit: 5 things to know Monday

 Election Day is nearly upon us, a ruling is expected in Johnny Depp's libel suit and more news to get your Monday started.
USATODAY.com

Alert: UK High Court rules against Johnny Depp in his libel suit against owner of Sun tabloid over wife-beating allegations

 LONDON (AP) — UK High Court rules against Johnny Depp in his libel suit against owner of Sun tabloid over wife-beating allegations.
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Japan Today

