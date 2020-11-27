Global  
 

Colossal Apple Black Friday deal roundup: save big on Apple Watch, Macs, iPads, AirPods

AppleInsider Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Shoppers looking to save on Apple products this Black Friday will have plenty of deals to choose from. We're here to help you find hot Black Friday deals on favorite Apple gear like iPad, MacBook Pro, Apple Watch, AirPods, and much more.

*Best Apple Black Friday deals*

There are plenty of steep price cuts on hot-ticket Apple products this season, ranging from brand new Macs with Apple Silicon to iPad Air and Apple Watch. We've rounded up the best Apple Black Friday deals, saving you hundreds without having to scour retailers' websites and leaked Black Friday ads. Find cash discounts on nearly every Apple product, with special coupon deals in our Apple Price Guide.

Video Credit: In The Know Innovation & Gad - Published
News video: Save 30% off of Ekster’s luxurious, leather smart wallets for Black Friday

Save 30% off of Ekster’s luxurious, leather smart wallets for Black Friday 00:50

 Ekster wallets are luxurious, leather smart wallets with maximum storage and minimum bulk and you can save 30% off any purchase or 40% for orders over $200.The sleek leather exteriors are handcrafted with Dutch/German top-grain leathers with a one-click card-sliding mechanism that shows everything in...

